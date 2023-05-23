INSV Tarini to sail into Goa today after 31k kms of sailing

Fly pasts by Indian Navy, presence of India's Chief of Naval Staff and attendance from Government of India ministers. This is just a glimpse of the grand welcome that awaits Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini and her crew of naval officers, as she sails towards shores of Goa around 2:20 pm local time on Tuesday (May 23). At that time INSV Tarini would completed a grand voyage of 31,000 kilometres. In a 188-day trans-oceanic and inter-continental voyage, the vessel sailed from Goa, on India's southwestern coast, to Cape Town, South Africa and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and then set sail for the return to Goa.

Over the last decade-and-a-half, the Indian Navy has taken earnest efforts in promoting ocean sailing in the country. Indian Navy's Captain Dilip Donde was the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2009-2010. Subsequently, Commander Abhilash Tomy was the first Asian skipper to participate in two circumnavigations. Recently, during Golden Globe Race 2022, an east-bound non-stop circumnavigation race starting and finishing in Les Sables d’ Olonne, France, Cdr Abhilash Tomy (retd) accomplished the rare feat of getting a podium finish by completing the gruelling course in second position, all while using primitive sailing tools and no modern technology. On board INSV Tarini, six women officers of the Indian Navy had successfully completed a circumnavigation expedition 'Navika Sagar Parikrama' in the year 2018. While the legacy of such expeditions stands tall in the country, Tarini's latest mission is a special one.

The Indian Navy envisions to send a woman on a solo circumnavigation attempt and this latest expedition is a stepping stone towards that goal. Lieutenant Commanders Dilna (hailing from Kerala) and Roopa (hailing from Pondicherry) have sailed 188 days on Tarini, guided and mentored in two phases (onward phase from Goa to Rio De Janeiro and return from Rio to Goa), by two batches of naval Officers with vast sailing experience. Through rough seas and adverse conditions, the women officers are being put through the process of gaining more confidence and experience towards more daring feats in the high seas.



While competitive sailing in global sporting events like the Olympics is vastly different from sailing large boats, the fundamentals largely remain the same- harness the power of nature and sail on. While Olympic sailing does have its own set of challenges, those undertaking adventurous expeditions such as the Tarini crew have to be well-versed with courses and immense practical experience in navigation, communication, first-aid and emergency healthcare measures, sea safety and survival.