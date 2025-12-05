/Indigo flight cancellations: Will you get a refund? What airlines' rules say?

IndiGo is experiencing widespread flight cancellations and severe delays across India due to the new government's Flight Duty Time Limit Rule. On-time performance of the Airlines across the six metro airports has dropped to 8.5 per cent. The Airlines have cancelled all flights from Delhi until midnight today, December 5. Altogether, Indigo has already cancelled 550 flights on Thursday and 400 flights today.

Various opposition leaders have criticised the poor performance of Indigo. TMC leader Kirti Azad said that "IndiGo loots people"; they overcharge everything, especially during the festive season. He blamed Indigo for these cancellations and delays and said they should pay for it, but instead, they will make it up to the passenger. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "He held a meeting late in the night and issued some directives, but what is the point of directives if so many flights are still being cancelled? If you are not responsible for rising airfares and passenger grievances, then shut down the Civil Aviation Ministry."

The FDTL, which was aimed at reducing the burden on crew and pilots to minimise flying risk, has landed Indigo Airlines in murky waters due to its staff shortcomings and highlighted exploitative working conditions. The first notification was announced in January 2024. But Indigo's hiring freeze, "lean manpower strategy", and the lack of planning, even after a two-year window given by the DGCA to prepare for FDTL, are at the root of this disruption. The cancellations had a ripple effect across the nation; the bays are overburdened, as the pilot and cabin crew wait for ground clearance to fly. People are stranded at the airport.

Will you get a refund? What do airlines' rules say?

If you are stranded at an airport or have a flight due, it is advisable to check the live status of the flight using the live IndiGo flight tracker. The Airlines have provided a Plan B for the affected passenger. If your flight is cancelled, rescheduled by more than an hour or postponed by more than two hours, you are eligible to rebook to an alternate flight or process a full refund. According to DGCA rules, the customer can avail up to 10,000 in compensation from the airlines if it informed of cancellation less than two weeks before the flight.