/IndiGo, Air India plane make wingtip contact on taxiway at Mumbai airport; no injuries reported

A minor ground incident involving an Air India and an IndiGo aircraft was reported late on Tuesday (February 3) at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. According to preliminary information, the wingtips of the two planes came into contact on the taxiway. The incident took place as Air India flight AI 2732, scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Coimbatore, was in the process of pushing back for departure, while IndiGo flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad was taxiing after landing.

Both aircraft had passengers on board at the time. No injuries were reported, and passengers from both flights were safely disembarked. Air India confirmed that its aircraft sustained wingtip damage and was taken out of service as a precaution. The airline said the plane has been grounded for technical inspections, and alternate travel arrangements are being made for affected passengers. IndiGo also acknowledged the occurrence, stating that its aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks.

DGCA issues statement

The airline added that regulatory authorities were informed immediately and an investigation is underway, reiterating that passenger safety remains its top priority. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deployed officials from its Mumbai office to investigate the incident. Both aircraft returned to their bays following the contact for detailed inspection.