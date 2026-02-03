/IndiGo, Air India plane make wingtip contact on taxiway at Mumbai airport; no injuries reported

Google Preferred
Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Feb 03, 2026, 23:37 IST | Updated: Feb 03, 2026, 23:37 IST
Air India and IndiGo aircraft made wingtip contact while taxiing at Mumbai airport. No injuries were reported; DGCA has launched an inquiry

A minor ground incident involving an Air India and an IndiGo aircraft was reported late on Tuesday (February 3) at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. According to preliminary information, the wingtips of the two planes came into contact on the taxiway. The incident took place as Air India flight AI 2732, scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Coimbatore, was in the process of pushing back for departure, while IndiGo flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad was taxiing after landing.

Both aircraft had passengers on board at the time. No injuries were reported, and passengers from both flights were safely disembarked. Air India confirmed that its aircraft sustained wingtip damage and was taken out of service as a precaution. The airline said the plane has been grounded for technical inspections, and alternate travel arrangements are being made for affected passengers. IndiGo also acknowledged the occurrence, stating that its aircraft is undergoing maintenance checks.

DGCA issues statement

The airline added that regulatory authorities were informed immediately and an investigation is underway, reiterating that passenger safety remains its top priority. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has deployed officials from its Mumbai office to investigate the incident. Both aircraft returned to their bays following the contact for detailed inspection.

Air India, in a statement, said, “'Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while waiting on the taxiway before take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip.” “As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest,” the statement further read.

