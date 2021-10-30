India’s Modi meets Singapore counterpart in Rome on sidelines of G20 Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong to bolster ties on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome on Saturday (October 30).

"Had an excellent meeting with PM @leehsienloong on ways to further scale-up the friendship between India and Singapore. Our talks focused on trade, culture and other subjects," said Modi in a tweet.

Earlier, Modi also met Pope Francis and invited him to visit India in a turnaround in relations with the Vatican following the failure of negotiations for a papal trip to the predominantly Hindu nation in 2017.

Modi is on a three-day visit to Rome to take part in the 16 th G20 Summit, where he is scheduled to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit before leaving for the United Kingdom.