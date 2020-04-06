India's fight against coronavirus sets distinct example for world: PM Modi

Amid a nationwide lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has set an example for the world by effectively battling coronavirus.

"India's efforts have set an example before the world in tackling Coronavisus Pandemic. India is one of the countries which understood the seriousness of this disease&waged a timely war against it. India took several decisions&tried its best to implement them on the ground. India has worked rapidly with a holistic approach that is being appreciated by not only Indians but also WHO. All countries should come together and fight this, so India had active participation in the meeting of the SAARC countries and the G20 meeting," he said.

PM Modi was speaking on the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 40th Foundation Day.

"This foundation day of BJP has come at a time when not only the country but also the world is going through a difficult time. Humanity is facing a crisis, our devotion to service of the country creates our path during this challenging time," he said.