India's COVID-19 cases top 90 lakh; active cases at 4.43 lakh

With 45,882 new COVID-19 infections, India COVID-19 caseload surged above the 90-lakh mark on Friday.

According to the Health Ministry's Friday morning update, the total caseload in the country has risen to 90,04,366.

The death toll has mounted to 1,32,162 with 584 new deaths.

Total active cases are now at 4,43,794 after an increase of 491 in the last 24 hours while total discharged cases is 84,28,410 with 44,807 new discharges in the same period.



Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Thursday said the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare workers and elderly people by around February 2021 and by April for the general public, and will be priced at a maximum of ₹ 1,000 for two necessary doses for the public.

(With inputs from agencies)