India's biggest ever defence aerospace expo 'Aero India' to kick off on Monday

The 14th and the largest-ever edition of India's flagship aerospace expo 'Aero India' will be inaugurated on Monday (February 13) by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. The five-day event is among the largest and most important aerospace exhibitions in the world. It is primarily aimed at building new technology for Indian aviation industry, showcasing India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities, fostering partnerships between Indian and foreign firms and facilitating opportunities to transact business and exchange ideas.

According to the organisers, the 2023 iteration of the biennial event is a huge step up from its earlier edition, held in 2021. Comparing the 2023 and 2021 editions, it was mentioned "the event exhibiton area is spanning 35,000 square meters, as against 23,000 square meters in 2021; flying display will comrpise 67 aircraft, as opposed to 64; static display will have 36 aircraft, as opposed to 19; and 809 firms taking part, when compared to 600; and 98 nations participating, as against 55 in the earlier edition."

Some of the key platforms and technologies showcased at the 'India Pavilion' of the event would include the indigenously-designed and built Light Combat Aircraft 'Tejas Mk1', a host of drone and anti-drone technologies, space technologies that finds application in defence. The Indian government had earlier stated that a handful of friendly nations had expressed interest in procuring the Tejas aircraft for their respective forces, thus the made-in-India fighter would be a major platform that India looks to export. In addition to this, there would also be solutions in the high-tech domains of Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Communications, Robotics, 5G.