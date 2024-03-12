India's anti-terror agency NIA raids several states to probe terrorist-gangster nexus

The National Investigation Agency or NIA on Monday (Mar 11) carried out searches in four states and a Union Territory as part of its probe into the terrorist-gangster nexus case, sources told Press Trust of India.

Extensive searches were carried out by the NIA at 30 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh in the terrorist-gangster nexus case, the source told news agency PTI.