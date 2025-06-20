/Indian student dies in Canada, cause of death unknown

In a tragic incident, an Indian student enrolled at the University of Calgary in Canada died under suspicious circumstances, said the Consulate General of India in Vancouver on Thursday (June 19). The student identified as Tanya Tyagi was in Canada for higher studies.

Making a statement in this regard on X and expressing condolences to the family, the consulate wrote, "We are saddened by the sudden demise of Ms. Tanya Tyagi, an Indian student at University of Calgary."

The consulate assured it will keep in touch with the family of Tanya and promised of all possible help.

“The Consulate is in touch with the authorities and will provide all required assistance to the bereaved family. Our heartfelt condolences & prayers are with his family & friends of the deceased,” the post by the consulate further read.



An official statement is waited in this regard from Canadian officials which could reveal the exact reason behind Tanya's death.

Though, the reason for her death is yet to be revealed, a post on social media that also tagged the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) claimed that Tanya died of a heart attack.

The authenticity of the post could, however, not be independently verified by WION.

“Appeal 4 help. Tanya Tyagi, a student from Northeast Delhi residing at 559/11D, Lane No 12, Vijay Park, had gone to Canada for studies. She died on June 17, 2025, due to a heart attack. The student's family has appealed to PM Modi for help in bringing her body back,” the unverified post read.