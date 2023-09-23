ugc_banner

Indian sailors stranded in violence-hit Yemen brought back

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Navya BeriUpdated: Sep 23, 2023, 10:40 PM IST

As per news agency PTI reports, it is not yet clear as to how long the sailors were stranded in Yemen. The Indian embassy in Riyadh wrote on 'X' that the sailors had reached Aden on Friday (September 22) after relentless efforts by New Delhi for weeks.

Eighteen Indian sailors stranded in violence-hit Yemen were brought back to India on Saturday (September 23).

The regional passport office in Mumbai took to its official social media handle 'X' and shared a post informing that the sailors had landed safely in the city.

"18 distressed Indian sailors stuck in Yemen brought back through relentless efforts of #MEA and Indian Embassies," it said.

"The seamen landed in Mumbai. Team MEA on the ground to facilitate arrival," it added.

"With the relentless efforts of our Embassies in Riyadh & Dijibouti, for the past few weeks, 18 Indian sailors stuck at Nishtun Port finally reached Aden safely today," it said late Friday.

It further added: "We thank the Yemen Govt & all local friends for their full support."

(With inputs from agencies) 

 

