Indian PM Narendra Modi to travel to Maldives in July

Plans are underway for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Maldives next month. This will be PM Modi's first visit to the Maldives since the Muizzu government took charge in November 2023 and comes as both countries celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. During the visit, focus is expected to be on the inauguration of India-supported projects in the country with a focus on wider stability of the Indian Ocean region – where both countries have been working with each other under initiatives like the Colombo Security Conclave.

The visit is seen against the backdrop of an upswing in ties after a period of stress in the ties in the aftermath of derogatory remarks by Maldivian ministers on the Indian prime minister. Last year, President Muizzu visited India, a visit that saw a ₹3,000 crore currency swap deal to support the Maldives' economic recovery.

India has been a key economic and infrastructure partner for the Maldives. It has been supporting the mega Greater Male Connectivity Project, the biggest infrastructure project of the country that aims to connect Male to Villingili, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi islands through a series of bridges, causeways, and roads. The project is crucial for the proposed Gulhifalhu Port and will be a major catalyst for the Maldivian economy in the future through jobs and economic activity. It is funded through a separate USD 400 million Line of Credit (LOC) and USD 100 million grant from India.

The last visit of PM Modi to the Maldives was in 2019. In fact, the Maldives, along with Sri Lanka, were part of his first overseas visit after taking the oath of office for his second term that year. During that visit, he addressed a session of the newly constituted People’s Majlis, and MoUs were signed in the field of hydrography, health, and the establishment of passenger-cum-cargo service by sea. PM also announced support for the restoration of Hukuru Miskiiy (Friday Mosque) in Malé.

India has been the first responder for the country, from the 2004 tsunami to the recent COVID-19 crisis. Delhi also provides the largest number of training for the Maldivian National Defence Force (MNDF), meeting around 70 per cent of their defence training requirements. All in all, the Indian government has trained over 1500 MNDF trainees over the past 10 years.