Indian Parliament live updates: Rahul Gandhi expected to speak in Lok Sabha today
Story highlights
Indian Parliament Live updates: Indian Parliament is debating a no-confidence motion against Narendra Modi’s government. The debate started Tuesday (August 8) and is expected to conclude today (August 9). Prime Minister Modi will reply to the motion on August 10.
On Tuesday, the discussion over the motion was initiated by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, putting speculations about Rahul Gandhi to rest.
While the no-confidence motion debate takes place in the lower house of the Indian Parliament, Lok Sabha; The upper house, Rajya Sabha, is all set for receiving six key bills today by the union government.
trending now
The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, The Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023, The Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 are the six bills that centre will move today.
Track live updates here:
recommended stories
recommended stories
Congress chief whip K Suresh on second day of no-confidence motion debate said Rahul Gandhi's office didn't confirm whether he will speak at the Lok Sabha today or not. Earlier, reports emerged that he might appear in the Parliament today.
"So far, we haven't received any information from Rahul Gandhi's office on whether he will speak in Parliament today or tomorrow. We are awaiting the confirmation," he said.
Watch:
VIDEO | "So far, we haven't received any information from Rahul Gandhi's office on whether he will speak in Parliament today or tomorrow. We are awaiting the confirmation," says Congress chief whip K Suresh on second day of no-confidence motion debate in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/95T6TXmFjG— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 9, 2023
India's key opposition leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to speak today in the Indian Parliament over the ongoing no-trust motion against PM Modi's government. He was supposed to initiate the discussions yesterday; instead, was replaced by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.
From the government's side, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speak against the motion.
BJP-led NDA alliance appears to be in high spirits after the first day of debates on the no-confidence motion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured his fellow MPs that the no-trust motion was not a test of 'trust' in his government, albeit, on the confidence opposition parties in the INDIA bloc had in each other.
According to media reports, PM Modi made the statement during an address at a parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday (August 8). The BJP leader added that the ruling party will "hit a sixer in the last ball", presumably referring to his reply to the motion, scheduled on August 10.
BJD MP Pinaki Misra said that her party will oppose the motion backed by the 'INDIA' alliance on the floor of the Parliament. "I cannot support a no-confidence motion against the Central govt even thought BJD is against the BJP politically but I am grateful for many things that Central government has done for Odisha," she said.
As the Lok Sabha enters the second day of the discussions over the no-trust vote against Narendra Modi's government, Congress MPs will hold a key meet today at 10 AM IST at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament.
Before the proceedings in the Parliament begins today, leaders of the so-called opposition alliance INDIA will meet at 10 AM IST in the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) chamber in Rajya Sabha to form strategy for the day.