Indian Navy's INS Viraat on last voyage to Gujarat, set to be dismantled

Indian aircraft carrier INS Viraat that had been decommissioned in 2017 took its last voyage on Saturday from western Mumbai city to Gujarat state.

INS Viraat served the Indian Navy for 30 years, will be dismantled after it reaches Alang town in the state, said media reports.

Before it was acquired by India, the vessel was the flagship of the Royal Navy of the United Kingdom in which she was famous for participating in the Falklands War.

It was commissioned by the Indian Navy on May 12, 1987, after serving the Royal Navy for 27 years. This makes the total operational service of the aircraft carrier to be about 57 years.

The aircraft carrier played important roles in Indian peacekeeping operations in Sri Lanka, Operation Jupiter in 1989, and the 1999 Kargil conflict between India and Pakistan.