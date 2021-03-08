Indian Navy ships arrive in Bangladesh to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 war

Indian Navy ships INS Kulish and INS Sumedha arrived on Monday in Bangladesh on March 8 to mark the 50th year of 1971 Bangladesh liberation war. The ships arrived in port town of Mongla for a three-day visit between March 8 and March 10

"Celebrating Mujib Borsho and Joint Commemoration of 1971. In a historic first, two warships INS Kulish and INS Sumedha, with Cmde MV Raju, NM, Naval Officer-in-Charge Andhra Pradesh onboard, arrived at Mongla today and were accorded a ceremonial welcome by Bangladesh Navy," Indian High Commission in Bangladesh tweeted.

"This is the first time that any Indian Naval Ship is visiting the port of Mongla in Bangladesh and the visit is aimed at paying homage to the Bangladeshi and Indian combatants and citizens who laid down their lives during the Liberation War of 1971, and reiterate India`s firm resolve and commitment to maintain peace, stability and good order in the region, in line with SAGAR - Security and Growth for all in the Region, as articulated by the Prime Minister of India," an official release stated

Bangladesh, formerly known as East Pakistan was liberated in 1971 war between Indian and Pakistani forces. Atrocities committed by Pakistan security forces in Bangladesh prior to the war had led to a huge humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands of refugees crossed border to seek shelter in India.