/Indian Navy launches cadet training ship 'Krishna'; induction by year-end

The ceremonial ‘shiplaunch’, where a newly-builtshipis transferred from land to water, was performed for the Indian Navy's indigenously-built cadet training ship 'Krishna'. Theship pays tribute to the River Krishna, the third longest river in the country. Krishna is the first in the series of three Cadet Training ships that are being built in India by private firm L&T Shipbuilding. The ship launch took place at the L&T shipyard in Kattupalli, near Chennai, in the presence of India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, and senior officials.

Cadet Training Ships are meant to provide comprehensive sea training to Naval cadets, by honing their professional skills in real-world conditions at sea. Cadets undergo training aboard training ships after completing their basic training at shore-based facilities. When the need arises, Cadet Training Ships also perform other roles such as non-combatant evacuation operations, hospital ship, Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, search and rescue.

At the time oflaunching, ashipis not in a state of operational readiness. At present, Krishna is referred to as 'Yard 18003'. Afterlaunch, theshipwould have to be integrated with various equipment, systems, and sub-systems, and they would have to be rigorously tested and proven. Thereafter, theship's weapon systems and armaments are to be integrated and tested. During these phases, when theshipis nearing the final stages of readiness, it is commissioned (formally inducted) into the Indian Navy; that's when it would be designated as INS Krishna. Yard 18003 is expected to be delivered to the Indian Navy by the end of this year.

