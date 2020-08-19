Indian mission in Mali advises caution for Indian citizens amid coup

Amid coup in the west African country of Mali, the Indian mission in Mali has advised caution for Indian nationals.

Indian envoy to Mali Anjani Kumar To WION, "All embassy members are at home and safe. We sent them back after first indication of disturbance. Requested all Indians to stay home in view of developments."

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was removed after a mutiny by soldiers. The prime minister of the country has also been removed from office by the soldiers.

Around 250-300 Indians are present in the country. Most of them are in the retail business, mining, power and steel.

Ousted Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita had visited India twice, once in 2018 to attend the Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance (ISA) and before that in 2015 to take part in the India-Africa Summit.