/Indian mission from Cyprus to Jakarta, adopt AI for diaspora services

The High Commission of India in Nicosia has introduced Amara, its first AI digital avatar, as part of a growing effort by Indian diplomatic missions to use artificial intelligence for public communication and consular support. Unveiled on the occasion of Diwali, Amara is designed to deliver information through short videos and digital messages. The High Commission said the initiative marks “a new chapter in digital diplomacy and community engagement,” describing it as “rooted in tradition, powered by technology.”

Amara will provide updates on passport, visa and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) services, other consular procedures, Indian culture and festivals, community announcements, and developments in India–Cyprus relations. Initial messages have been released in English and Greek, with Hindi and Punjabi versions planned according to audience needs. Diwali greetings in multiple languages accompanied the launch.

The move is the latest in a series of similar measures by Indian missions. In Jakarta, the Embassy of India launched Dewi, an AI avatar named after the Indonesian word for “goddess” (derived from the Sanskrit devi), during Navaratri and Durga Puja in October. Dewi shares information on culture, travel, scholarships, business opportunities and consular matters in English and Bahasa Indonesia.

In Munich, the Consulate General of India has been using an AI avatar called Sarathi since mid-2026 to explain passport, visa, OCI and other consular processes through short explanatory videos.