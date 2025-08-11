/Indian minister's 'dadagiri' jibe at Trump for imposing 50% tariff on India: Here's what he said

In an indirect jibe at United States President Donald Trump, Indian minister Nitin Gadkari has termed his tariff action on India as 'dadagiri.' The Hindi term 'dadagiri' roughly translates to 'big brother tactics' in English. Gadkari said that nations that are economically strong are indulging in bullying tactics while highlighting the need to reduce India's imports and increase exports. He also said that if India has resources and technology, it won't bully other countries because that is not what Indian culture teaches. Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh, taunted the US president, saying 'some bosses' are unhappy with India's growth.

Speaking at Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) in Nagpur, Gadkari said, "If the rate of our exports and economy increases, then I don't think we will need to go to anyone. Those who are indulging in `dadagiri' are doing so because they are economically strong, and they have technology. If we get better technology and resources, we will not bully anyone, because our culture teaches us that the welfare of the world is most important." Meanwhile, the Defence Minister on Sunday said, "They think that we are everyone's boss, and how is India moving forward so fast?"

Tariff, Trump and PM Modi's remark