/Indian man stripped, beaten in Dublin over false paedophilia rumour, 'mindless, racist' attack suspected

An Indian man was assaulted, stripped by a group of men and left bleeding in Ireland's Dublin in what investigators suspect was "mindless, racist violence". Reports suggest that the 42-year-old Indian man, who is yet to be identified, was attacked by a group of men over allegations of "inappropriate behaviour around kids". The police have dismissed any inappropriate behaviour on the Indian man's part, and the authorities are investigating the incident as a potential hate crime, local media reported. The Indian ambassador to Ireland has called for the perpetrators of the attack to be brought to justice.

What happened?

According to local reports, the Indian man, who is yet to be identified, had arrived in Ireland a few weeks ago. He was targeted in the suspected hate attack at Parkhill Road in Tallaght on Saturday (Jul 19) evening. The Gardai (police) have opened an investigation into the mindless attack. It is reported that the perpetrators undressed the Indian national, removing his trousers, before he was rescued by locals. He suffered multiple wounds on his face, arms, and legs in the attack. He was rushed to the Tallaght University Hospital for his injuries and was discharged on July 20.