Indian firm run by Military & DRDO veterans develops hack-proof video conference solution for Indian Navy

Encryption (encoding a message to hide its true meaning) is a common feature that all digital communications services and applications claim to offer. However, when it comes to communication between the Armed Forces, an extra level of security and robustness is a must-have. With rapid leaps in quantum computing, it has become possible to intercept and decrypt (decipher the hidden contents of a message) even encrypted digital communications. Under such circumstances, it is necessary to have a secure means of communication that is not susceptible to even quantum computers' decrypting capabilities. Scytale Alpha, an Indian start-up run by a veteran fighter pilot and a former DRDO scientist supported by a team of technology and security experts, recently won the Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) Open Challenge (IDEX SPRINT) for developing a 'Secure Audio-Visual Communication Suite' for the Indian Navy.

By involving MSMEs, start-ups, individual innovators, R&D institutes, and academia, Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) under the aegis of India's Department of Defence Production (DDP) aims to create an eco-system that will help India achieve self-reliance and foster innovation in the defence and aerospace sectors.

Wing Commander Satyam Kushwaha (retired), Director, Scytale Alpha said that the Quantum Secure Solution that they have developed ensures secure audio-video-text communication that is immune to quantum computing-based attacks. "This is something we have developed from the bottom up. Free services also promise encryption, but our service is a paid one and only sold to Government and those working in the strategic, sensitive sectors," he said. Queried about the means of communication that this product would use, he said that it would work based on the internet or a restricted local network such as an intranet.