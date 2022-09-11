Indian embassy cautions prospective students seeking to study medicine in China

As thousands of students enrolled in Chinese medical universities are stuck in India due to COVID-19 protocols, the Indian government has issued an advisory to prospective students, outlining the risks of pursuing their higher education in China.

The government highlighted various risks, among them are—poor pass percentage, mandatory learning of the official spoken language Putonghua and stringent norms to qualify to practice in India.

The latest directive comes as most of them have struggled to return to China as the direct flight between the countries has remained inoperative since November 2020 due Covid restrictions.

Even though Beijing has lifted the visa ban for Indian students, there has been no word from both governments on the resumption of flight services.

Advisory issued by @EOIBeijing in light of queries received regarding admission in undergraduate medical education programmes in China

"Embassy of India in Beijing has been receiving several queries from prospective Indian students and their parents with respect to seeking admission for undergraduate clinical medicine programme in China," the embassy said in a statement on September 8.

The embassy cited a study conducted by India’s National Board of Examination to point out that only 16 per cent of 40,417 students who appeared in the FMG Examination— a licensure examination for Indian students studying medicine in foreign universities—from 2015 to 2021 have cleared it.

"The study shows that only 6387 out of 40,417 students, who appeared in FMG Examination from 2015 to 2021 have cleared it. Here, the pass percentage of Indian students who have studied clinical medicine programme in China in that period in these 45 universities was only 16 per cent," the statement further added.

An estimated 23,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in various Chinese universities. A vast majority of them are medical students.

In the last few weeks, students from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Russia and other countries have started returning to China on chartered flights. Beijing is reportedly reviewing the Indian student lists.

The advisory listed 45 medical colleges designated by the Chinese government to provide medical degrees in five-year duration plus a one-year internship. Indian students are advised not to seek admission other than those 45 colleges.

The statement said that the Chinese government has “clearly mentioned in their official communication that foreign students can only join medical programmes in 45 universities in English language".

Moreover, the Indian students interested in taking a medical qualification from China are required to clear India’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam, which is the entry examination for undergraduate medical education in India, as a prerequisite to pursue medical education abroad, the advisory said.

“Only those students who clear the NEET-UG for admission to undergraduate medical education in India will be eligible to appear for the screening test, namely, the Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE)," it said.

