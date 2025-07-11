/Indian Coast Guard rescues distressed American Yacht off Andamans

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully responded to a distress call by an American yacht that was disabled amid extremely rough sea and weather conditions. The yacht, which had ended up with a battered sail and, entangled propeller, was about 95 km southeast of Indira Point, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the island chain off India's east coast.

According to the ICG, on Thursday, July 10, at 11:57 AM, a distress alert was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Port Blair, from Sea Angel (16 x 8-meter) yacht carrying two crew members. Immediately, the MRCC Port Blair activated the International Safety Net (ISN), alerting all nearby merchant vessels and launching rescue coordination protocols.

Subsequently, ICG Ship Rajveer was deployed at 2 PM to render immediate assistance. ICGS Rajveer reached the vessel by 5:30 PM, established communication with the stranded crew, and conducted an on-site assessment. Despite heavy winds and mechanical disablement, the crew was found safe and in good health.