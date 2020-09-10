Indian Coast Guard rescues 9 fishermen, boat drifts in Sri Lankan waters

Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Vaibhav rescued nine fishermen of IFB Jeraldon-2, a fishing boat, that was stranded about 75 nautical miles(139 kms) south-east of Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu due to engine failure. The information regarding stranded fishing boat and distressed crew was received by Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC).

The boat was reportedly drifting at sea due to engine failure and was facing the vagaries of the ocean. Owing to strong winds and currents, the fishing boat drifted further into the Sri Lankan waters.

ICGS Vaibhav rushed to the area and undertook a thorough search. Subsequently communication was established with the boat, which was approximately 25 nautical miles(46 kms) across the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Continuous communication was maintained with the fisheries department, Tuticorin and the boat owner during the entire operation.

ICGS Vaibhav towed the boat and handed her (Jeraldon-2) along with her nine crew to another fishing boat which was deployed by the owner for assistance. The safe handover took place about 10 nautical miles inside the Indian waters, on Thursday evening.