/Indian Army soldiers honoured on Haji Pir Day in Kashmir | PHOTOS

To honour the Indian Army soldiers, a Diamond Jubilee Hajipir Celebration, a significant event honouring the Battle of Hajipir, was held today at the Cheetah Post in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The Indian army said that the event was to pay homage to the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army Soldiers during the battle of HajiPir. The Indian Army hoisted a National Flag during the Ceremony, which was held on Haji Pir Day. The Day is celebrated every year, commemorating the historic capture of Haji Pir Pass in 1965, which is a symbol of sacrifice, courage and national pride.

The ceremony was organised by the Indian Army's Dagger Division with support from the Flag Foundation of India. Chinar Corps Commander proudly hoisted the Tricolour at Cheetah Post overlooking the Baramulla town and the Jhelum River.

There were multiple other celebrations and performances held during the function, which also included the stirring performances by the military band. The students from the Local schools also participated in the event, creating a profound sense of honour and harmony.

Indian Army soldiers honoured on Haji Pir Day in Kashmir Photograph: (WION)

