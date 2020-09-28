Indian Army soldier injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Kashmir

An Indian Army soldier has been injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the line of control (LOC) at Machil sector in Kupwara district this morning, army said.

The injured soldier was evacuated to army hospital where his condition remains stable. In response to the Pakistan’s provocation, Indian army said that they are giving befitting response.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along LoC in Machhhal Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing Mortars & other weapons. Befitting response is being given. One soldier injured & evacuated, condition stable,” Rajesh Kalia, Srinagar based Army spokesman said.

According to government figures, Pakistan has violated ceasefire 3186 times along the LoC in Jammu region till September 7 this year. Eight Indian army soldiers have been killed in action in these ceasefire violations so far.