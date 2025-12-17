/Indian Army receives final batch of Apache AH-64E helicopters: What does the arrival mean?

The Indian Army has received the latest and final batch of Apache AH-64E attack helicopter fleet from US-based aerospace major Boeing on Tuesday. The move has marked the completion of Apache's six-unit fleet at the 451 Army Aviation Squadron based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. It will be deployed following the completion of joint inspections and other formalities in the coming days.

With the arrival of the final three aircraft, the Indian Army has now taken delivery of all six Apache attack helicopters procured for its Aviation Corps. Official sources also indicated that the helicopters were transported to India aboard an Antonov An-124 heavy-lift aircraft and will be based in Jodhpur.

The induction represents a significant boost to the Army’s attack helicopter capability, especially for missions in desert terrain and along the western front.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meanwhile, the US Embassy to India wrote in a post on X," Delivering on the @POTUS and @PMOIndia joint statement, the arrival of the latest @boeing_in AH-64E Apache helicopters for the Indian Army @adgpi marks another step forward in the U.S.India Major Defense Partnership. This milestone reflects the reliable and growing #USIndiaDefense partnership and fulfills commitments made by @SecWar and @DefenceMinIndia. With its cutting-edge capabilities, the Apache strengthens our shared vision for regional security and deepens cooperation in co-production, training, and technology exchange."

What does the arrival mean for the Indian Army?

India received the first batch of three Apaches in July, while the remaining helicopters arrived on Tuesday. The deliveries had faced multiple delays, with the original scheduled delivery date pointing to 2023, before being revised to 2024 and then further delayed. Earlier projections had suggested the first batch would arrive by February or March this year.

Despite the multiple ups and downs, the Army formally inducted the helicopters after the arrival of the initial batch, signalling operational readiness even as deliveries were completed in phases.