/Indian Army picks Israeli optics for its Negev guns; 'MEPRO X6' to be made in India

The Indian Army has chosen to equip thousands of its Negev light machine guns with Israeli magnification telescopes, which would help users engage targets effectively at extended ranges. Israeli firm Meprolight announced that the Indian Army selected its 'MEPRO X6' variant of telescopic sight for use as the dedicated daytime optic for its in-service Negev machine guns. Originally designed and developed by Israel Weapon Industries(IWI), the Negev guns are now being made in India, after the Indian Army placed an order for 41,000 guns in August 2024. The locally made guns with more than 50% indigenous content are being delivered in a phased manner, with 2,000 guns rolled out in March 2026.

According to Meprolight, the Indian Army sought an advanced daytime optic capable of enhancing operational effectiveness of its Negev guns at extended ranges. The Army’s evaluation process included extensive user assessments and rigorous environmental testing focused on reliability, durability, accuracy and ease of operation under demanding conditions. The 'MEPRO X6' was developed specifically to meet the Indian Army’s requirements and is optimized for use with the Negev light machine gun (LMG). Its key advantages include a lightweight, relatively compact design; high-quality optical performance; and a reticle and ranging scale specifically tailored to the NEGEV platform.

"The order covers the procurement of more than 10,000 'MEPRO X6' units, with deliveries scheduled throughout 2026 and 2027. These sights are intended for the Negev order recently announced by our sister company, Israel Weapon Industries. Given that the quantity associated with that NEGEV order is approximately four times larger, there is potential to expand the scope of this program through additional follow-on requirements as implementation progresses," Meprolight Senior Vice President Golan Kalimi told WION's Sidharth.M.P.

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The Israeli firm said that it has signed a comprehensive Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with RRP Defense, under which the company will transfer the knowledge, processes and manufacturing capabilities required for full production of the 'MEPRO X6' in India. RRP Defense will manufacture the sights in India and supply them to Indian Government firm Bharat Electronics Limited, which will serve as the prime contractor to the Indian Army under the program. The sights will be manufactured by RRP Defense in Mumbai, India.