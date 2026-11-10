/Indian Army, National Book Trust join hands to promote young women’s literary voices in North Kashmir

In a significant initiative to promote literary awareness, intellectual empowerment and creative expression among young women, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the National Book Trust of India, organised a Women’s Literary Expression Competition at Government Degree College (GDC), Sopore, in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The event witnessed the participation of hundreds of students, providing a vibrant platform for young women to showcase their literary talents, exchange ideas and articulate their perspectives through the written and spoken word. The programme commenced with a visit to Major Mohit Sharma Army Goodwill School, Sopore, followed by an interactive engagement with students and youth at Government Degree College, Sopore. The event concluded with the felicitation of winners by Mrs Vishali, Chairperson, Headquarters CIF (K).

The initiative aimed to cultivate a reading and writing culture among young people while encouraging creativity, independent thinking, intellectual curiosity and self-confidence among girls. It also highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for young women to express their views and actively participate in meaningful intellectual and literary discussions. For the participants, the event was more than a literary competition, offering an opportunity to share their ideas, explore their creative abilities and gain recognition for their talent.

Expressing her happiness over the initiative, Shazia, one of the participating students, said such programmes provide valuable opportunities for students to learn, express themselves and showcase their abilities. "I am very happy to see such initiatives being organised in the Apple Town of Sopore. These programmes give students an opportunity to learn, express their thoughts and showcase their talent. The Indian Army also supports and organises such activities from time to time, which is very encouraging for the youth," she said.