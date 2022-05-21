Indian Army guns down a terrorist, foils infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir

The Indian Army on Friday foiled an infiltration and narcotics smuggling bid in North Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector, where a terrorist was killed while another was injured.

The forces recovered arms and ammunition from the operation site. The two terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Indian territory into the forward area close to the Line of Control.

“The two intruding terrorists were fired upon, leading to the elimination of one terrorist, while grievously injuring the other. However, the injured terrorist managed to flee to the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, taking advantage of the darkness. A thorough search operation launched in the morning resulted in the recovery of the dead terrorist, two AK series rifles, two pistols, two grenades along with 10 packets of narcotics.” said the Indian Army’s Defence PRO, Srinagar.

“Indian army has repeatedly foiled Pakistan’s attempts to disrupt peace and harmony in Kashmir. Pakistan and Pakistan sponsored OGW nexus uses narco-terrorism to ruin the future of our youth while at the same time channelling funds collected from narco-trade to further their nefarious activities in Kashmir valley,” the statement added.