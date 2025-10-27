/Indian Army commemorates 79th Infantry Day with solemn tributes in Baramulla

The Indian Army marked the 79th Infantry Day with heartfelt ceremonies across the nation, honouring the courage, sacrifice, and indomitable spirit of its Infantry, the backbone of India’s defence forces. In Baramulla, a poignant tribute was paid at the Sikh War Memorial, commemorating the historic air landing of the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment in Srinagar on October 27, 1947—the first military operation of independent India, which played a pivotal role in defending Jammu & Kashmir from invading forces.

The ceremony, led by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 19th Infantry Division, saw the participation of the Deputy GOC, the Commander of the 79th Infantry Brigade, the Commander of the 19th Artillery Brigade, and several Commanding Officers. In a solemn formation, senior leadership laid floral wreaths at the memorial, paying homage to the brave hearts who made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the nation’s unity and sovereignty.

Infantry Day, observed annually on October 27, celebrates the unmatched valour of the Infantry—the largest fighting arm of the Indian Army. The Baramulla event reflected deep gratitude for the soldiers who have served valiantly across battlefields, their sacrifices inspiring generations.

