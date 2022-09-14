Indian Air Force contingent back home after ‘Exercise Pitch Black’ in Australia

The Indian Air Force contingent of four Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft and two C-17 Globemaster strategic heavy lifter planes returned home after successfully taking part in the "Exercise Pitch Black" in Darwin, Australia. Hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force, the three-week-long exercise witnessed the participation of Air Forces from 17 nations and involved 2500 personnel.

The participating forces took part in various multi-aircraft combat drills day & night, simulating complex aerial scenarios, involving large formations.

The exercise provided an opportunity for the participants to share best practices and experiences. The event witnessed a collaborative spirit that has led to a better understanding of each other's capabilities and a bonhomie that will lead to enduring ties between the participating nations.