Indian Air Force administers first dose of Covid vaccine to all personnel 

Indian Air Force (IAF) has administered first dose of Covid vaccine to all of its personnel. In addition to this, 90 per cent of them have received second dose as well. The IAF has reported 8,159 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths.

Indian armed forces have always been at the forefront to help countrymen. The IAF has pitched in to supply oxygen containers to several parts of the country amid rising Covid cases. IAF's C-17 and IL-76 aircraft airlifted cryogenic oxygen containers from Air Force Station Hindon to Panagarh in West Bengal for refilling. Earlier, DRDO's oxygen containers were airlifted by IAF from Bengaluru for Covid centres in New Delhi.

Moreover, IAF has also brought doctors and nursing staff from Kochi, Mumbai, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru to Delhi to set up DRDO Covid hospital. Even last year, during the first wave of the pandemic, the IAF had pitched in to supply essentials across the country.

In addition to IAF, Indian Navy has administered first dose of the vaccine to its personnel. In case of the Indian Army, the number is at 95 per cent currently.