/India successfully tests indigenous ‘Astra’ beyond visual range missile

India on Friday successfully tested the indigenous Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air missile (BVRAAM) ‘Astra’ equipped with an indigenous Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker from the Su-30 Mk-I platform off the coast of Odisha. Two launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets at different ranges, target aspects, and launch platform conditions, and in both instances, the missiles destroyed the targets with pinpoint accuracy.

With a range of more than 100 km, Astra will be the preferred weapon for existing platforms like the Su-30MKI as well as future indigenous combat jets. The Defence Research and Development Organisation and IAF successfully conducted the flight tests of Astra fitted with the DRDO-made RF seeker to zero in on the targets from Su-30 Mk-I.

All the subsystems performed as per expectations, and the missile’s performance was validated through flight data captured by range tracking instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the successful testing of the missile with an indigenous seeker was a major milestone in critical defence technology.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams who made it possible.

An air-to-air missile with BVR capability provides large standoff ranges to the IAF fighter jets, which can neutralise the adversary aircraft without exposing themselves to adversary air defence measures, thereby gaining and sustaining superiority of the airspace.

Nearly three years ago, the defence ministry signed a Rs 2,971 crore contract with Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad, for the supply of an unspecified number of Astra Mk-1 missiles and launchers to the IAF and Indian Navy. DRDO scientists have been working on an upgraded version of the missile with an extended range of 140 km. The trials for Astra-2 were likely to be completed by 2026, sources said.