India slams Turkey for making 'biased' statement on Kashmir

India has slammed Turkey for making "factually incorrect, biased and unwarranted" statement on Kashmir. Turkey had made a statement on the first anniversary of India removing special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on 5th August saying the development has "complicated" the situation.

The ministry of external affairs spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava responding to a WION question in a weekly presser said, "We would urge the govt of Turkey to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground and refrain from interfering in matters internal to India".

Also read | India-China standoff: Report claiming 'Chinese aggression on LAC' vanishes from defence ministry website

This is not for the first time Turkey has made remarks on Kashmir. Turkey, a close ally of Pakistan has been making repeated remarks on Kashmir drawing New Delhi's ire.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan has been making a number of remarks on India, including from the United Nations General Assembly last year. Turkish President who has a personal rapport with Pakistani PM Imran Khan earlier this year visited Pakistan and vowed support to Islamabad against India.