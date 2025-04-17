Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Industries Minister TRB Rajaa inaugurated IT firm Sify’s 130MW data centre, near Chennai. This facility is said to be South India’s largest AI-ready data centre. Sify specializes in integrated Internet service solutions and telecommunication services, data centre infrastructure. It is a company that provides various solutions including cloud, network services and security solutions. According to the Tamil Nadu Government, the MoU for Sify's project was inked during the 2024 Tamil Nadu Global Investors meet.

Established with an investment of Rs. 1,882crore, the facility will provide direct employment to 1,000 people. The data centre inaugurated today is one of three towers that Sify will build. Further, the company has said that it plans to invest Rs.13,000crore(approx $1.5bn in Chennai). Tamil Nadu is among the leading hubs for data centers, is a preferred destination for investors in the data center market.

"This facility is also the first in India to receive the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Data Center certification - it’s built ground-up to power the next generation of AI workloads," Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa shred on social media.

Tamil Nadu is the second largest economy in India and a leading state in manufacturing and exports. In the economic report for the year 2024-25, Tamil Nadu has topped India with a growth rate of 9.69 percent. This is the highest growth achieved by Tamil Nadu in the last decade. The Tamil Nadu Government is taking various initiatives to grow the state economy to $1 trillion by 2030, and to attract the necessary investments.