India reports single day spike of 88,600 new cases as tally mounts to 59.9 lakhs

India on Sunday reported 88,600 fresh cases in a day as the cases tally mounted to 59.9 lakhs. 1124 deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

COVID case tally stands at 5,992,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured/discharged/migrated & 94,503 deaths, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare's latest update said.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7, 12, 57,836 samples tested up to 26th September for COVID-19. Of these, 9, 87,861 samples were tested yesterday.

(With inputs from agencies)