India: ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee's first meeting on Sept 23, confirms Ram Nath Kovind

India's former president Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday confirmed that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee will be holding its first meeting on September 23.



In the meeting, the committee will examine and make recommendations for conducting simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, municipalities, state assemblies and panchayats.



The decision was made after the eight-member committee, headed by the former president, was notified on September 2 by the Centre to make recommendations considering the Constitution of India's existing framework and other statutory provisions.



“The first meeting will take place on September 23,” said Kovind, while addressing the media when he was in Bhubaneswar to attend the convocation of a private university.

The committee has been given the task of analysing and recommending ways for holding simultaneous elections in scenarios like the adoption of a no-confidence motion or hung assembly. A framework and a time frame during which the elections can be conducted will be suggested by the committee.



The members present in the committee are Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former leader of the opposition Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chairman of 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, former Lok Sabha general secretary Subash Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari, and Minister of state (law) Arjun Ram Meghwal.



The members will be attending the meetings of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ committee as a special invitee. However, Chowdhury refused to be a member of the ‘One Nation One Election’ panel.

What is ‘One Nation, One Election’?

The discussion over the idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ started after a special session of Parliament was called by the government from September 18 to 22 without giving any reason.



Simultaneous elections have been held in the country till 1967 for state assemblies and the Lok Sabha. However, in 1969 and 1968, few legislative assemblies were dissolved, and the Lok Sabha was dissolved in 1970, which led to a change in the electoral schedules.



After Narendra Modi became the country's prime minister, he pushed for the idea of conducting simultaneous state assembly and Lok Sabha elections. His idea was supported by the then-president Kovind in 2017.



While addressing the Parliament in 2018, Kovind stated, “Frequent elections not only impose a huge burden on human resources but also impede the development process due to the promulgation of the model code of conduct.”