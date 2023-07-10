India monsoon LIVE: PM Modi speaks to Himachal CM in wake of flash floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take stock of the the extent damages caused to life and property due to heavy rains and flash floods in the Himalayan state.

the CM informed him that the state has been severely affected by floods and heavy rainfall, leading to extensive damage and provided an update on the situation and sought liberal assistance from the Central Government to tackle this natural calamity, a press released stated.

The chief minister informed PM Modi that the State Government was closely monitoring the situation.