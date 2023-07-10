India monsoon LIVE: PM Modi speaks to Himachal CM in wake of flash floods
Story highlights
Indian Monsoon rain updates: The heavy torrential downpour across northern India has triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh, deluge in parts of Chandigarh, Delhi and National Capital Range; and massive loss of life and property. Hundreds of roads in Himachal Pradesh have been blocked owing to the landslides and overflowing water bodies. Schools have been closed in Delhi and parts of NCR. A heavy rain alert has been issued for 12 districts in Western Uttar Pradesh. The weather department has forecast light to moderate rain in most places and "heavy to very heavy" rainfall at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh till July 10.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take stock of the the extent damages caused to life and property due to heavy rains and flash floods in the Himalayan state.
the CM informed him that the state has been severely affected by floods and heavy rainfall, leading to extensive damage and provided an update on the situation and sought liberal assistance from the Central Government to tackle this natural calamity, a press released stated.
The chief minister informed PM Modi that the State Government was closely monitoring the situation.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal released a statement on Monday saying that there is no flood threat in Delhi due to a rise in the water level of Yamuna after heavy rains lashed the national capital and adjoining areas.
The IMD on Monday issued a Red alert for Chandigarh Mohali and Panchkula, adding that heavy rainfall is expected in these regions in the next three hours.
The Yamuna river has crossed the warning level. At 1 pm, water level of the river crossed 204.63 m, the news agency ANI reported. And at the same time period, 190,837 cusecs of water was released from Hathinikund barrage into Yamuna.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that a flood-like situation is unlikely in the national capital. "As per predictions by experts, a flood-like situation is unlikely. But we are ready if such a situation arises. We are monitoring the weather forecast," Chief Minister Kejriwal said during a press conference.
#WATCH | CM Arvind Kejriwal says flood-like situation unlikely in Delhi, government prepared. pic.twitter.com/T5bFdjLQD8— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
The IMD on Monday issued an Orange alert for the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim for Tuesday and Wednesday.
"Heavy to Very heavy rainfall, including Extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm, expected in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim on 11th & 12th July," the IMD tweeted.
An Orange alert has also been issued for Meghalaya.
#OrangeAlert— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 10, 2023
Heavy to Very heavy rainfall, including Extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm, expected in parts of #ArunachalPradesh and #Sikkim on 11th & 12th July. #ArunachalPradesh #Sikkim #RainfallWarning #HeavyRainfall #StaySafe #StayPrepared@moesgoi @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/FuiNWAdZs2
A portion of a building in Punjab's Mohali collapsed due to the heavy rainfall. A video shared by the news agency ANI showed the collapsed structure as rainfall in the area continued.
#WATCH | Punjab | Portion of a building in Mohali collapsed due to heavy rain. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/wsiW5zUr4B— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
Rainfall continues in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district.
#WATCH | Rainfall continues in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Latest visuals around Victoria Bridge and Panchvakhtra Temple. pic.twitter.com/QlMei2NrbJ— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
Parts of India's Punjab state were submerged after torrential rains. Drone footage showed Roopnagar district submerged.
#WATCH | Several parts of Punjab heavily flooded due to torrential rain— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
(Drone visuals from Rupnagar district) pic.twitter.com/j03VWrZ3kP
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issued an appeal and urged people to stay inside the homes for the next 24 hours.
#WATCH | "I again request the people of Himachal, please stay inside your homes for the next 24 hours because there is a chance of heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours...we have arranged 3 helpline numbers 1100, 1070 and 1077...you can call these numbers in case of any emergency… pic.twitter.com/mnmVyGKegW— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
"We have arranged 3 helpline numbers 1100, 1070 and 1077. You can call these numbers in case of any emergency and I will also be available 24 hours." : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.
The floods and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains have left several dead will tens of millions affected in northern India. While New Delhi received the most rainfall in decades over the weekend, the hill state of Himachal Pradesh remains worst-affected where landslides have swept away homes and blocked hundreds of roads.
According to official data released by the Indian Meteorological Department, the monsoon rains across India this year have been nearly two per cent more than the normal rainfall.