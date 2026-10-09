/India may invite Canadian PM Mark Carney as chief guest for Republic Day 2027: Report

India is considering inviting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as the chief guest for its Republic Day celebrations on January 26 next year, as New Delhi and Ottawa work to finalise a trade agreement by the end of 2026, The Hindustan Times reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The possible invitation comes as both countries seek to improve bilateral relations and expand economic cooperation. Ties between India and Canada deteriorated under former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau but have shown signs of improvement since Carney took office last year.

As per the report, the choice of a Republic Day chief guest reflects India's strategic, diplomatic and economic priorities and can also signal the state of its relations with the invited country.

India and Canada push to conclude trade deal

India and Canada have completed four rounds of negotiations on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), while the fifth round is currently underway. An Indian negotiating team arrived in Ottawa on October 5 to take the discussions forward.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu are expected to visit India in mid-October to help advance the negotiations.

Both countries aim to agree by the end of this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Carney reaffirmed this target when they met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on June 16, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

Modi may travel to Canada in December

Modi is also expected to visit Canada in December as part of a planned trip that includes Belgium and the United States. His visit to Ottawa could coincide with the completion of the CEPA negotiations.

If the visit goes ahead, it would be Modi's first bilateral trip to Canada in a decade. He last visited the country in 2016, when Stephen Harper was prime minister.

The possible invitation to Carney for Republic Day comes amid wider efforts by both governments to rebuild ties and strengthen economic cooperation.

Relations between New Delhi and Ottawa have shown signs of improvement since Carney became Canada's prime minister. He visited India in March 2026, following which both countries discussed ways to expand economic cooperation. Their engagement included agreements related to critical minerals and the supply of uranium ore from Canada.