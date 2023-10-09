India: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announces ‘New Healthcare Vision 2035’

The recent deaths of 31 people within a span of 48 hours in a government-run hospital in western Indian state of Maharashtra raised several questions on the state’s healthcare system.

To ensure such incidents do not take place in the future, state’s Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the administration to double the public health expenditure and strengthen the health system especially in rural areas on war footing.

The Chief Minister has also directed the officials to establish super-specialty hospitals in all the 34 districts of the state.

The announcement came during a high-level meeting attended by the state’s Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, among other key officials.

The meeting also discussed the agenda of healthcare funding and recruitment.

The Chief Minister has directed to ensure the immediate purchase of medicines and equipment. All the district collectors have been empowered for expenditure from the planned funds for the purchase.

They should keep the life-saving drugs ready with themselves and no lack of availability will be tolerated.

There is an immediate need for new hospitals in at least 25 out of 34 districts.

Keeping that in mind, the Chief Minister has directed new, fully-equipped district hospitals to be established and the blueprint regarding it should be submitted in 15 days.

Considering, the healthcare demand, especially in government and public hospitals, the CM has directed the formation of nine new health circles in addition to the existing eight.

Often, the government gets complaints regarding its hospitals being unhygienic, and lack of proper sanitation, to this, the CM has directed officials to conduct regular visits to ensure high standards of cleanliness.

The draft of the ‘New Healthcare Vision 2035’, should be prepared in the next 15 days, as per the direction of the CM to the concerned officials.

