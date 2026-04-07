/India govt's BIG relief for migrant workers: Petroleum Ministry doubles allocation of 5 kg LPG cylinders

In what is being seen as a relief to migrants, an order issued late on Monday (Apr 6) by the Petroleum Ministry said that the daily quantity of 5 kg free trade LPG cylinders available in each State for distribution to migrant labourers is being doubled. Amid ongoing Iran-US war and wordwide energy crisis, the Indian government refuted reports suggesting that migrants are returning to their home states in large numbers. In its letter to the Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories, the Ministry stated that these 5 kg FTL cylinders will be placed at the disposal of the respective State Governments or their Food/ Civil Supplies Departments. The cylinders are to be supplied exclusively to migrant labourers, with logistical and operational support from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). It also said that the increase is based on the average daily supply of cylinders provided to migrant labourers during March 2 to 3, and is beyond the earlier limit of 20 per cent mentioned in the Ministry's letter dated 21.03.2026.

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A high-level review meeting, chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), with State officials, underscored measures to ensure adequate LPG supply across the country. States were directed to prioritise LPG distribution -- particularly for domestic and essential needs -- while maintaining strict vigilance against hoarding, diversion, and the spread of misinformation. On reports concerning Free Trade LPG (FTL) supplies to migrant workers, States clarified that there is no disruption in LPG supply affecting migrants and that supplies remain stable. The Secretary also informed that States may consider managing targeted distribution of 5 kg FTL LPG cylinders based on local requirements, in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

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Sale of 5 kg FTL cylinders without address proof

The government has also allowed the sale of 5-kilogram Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders without requiring address proof. People can now get these cylinders from authorised distributors by showing only a valid ID card. Chandra Prakash, President of the All India LPG Distributors Federation, welcomed the decision and called it "a good gesture" for vulnerable sections. "FTL connections can be given to needy and migrant workers who are not able to avail a domestic new connection," he said, adding that “migrant maids, daily-wage labourers, students, and professionals who lack a permanent address can now access cooking fuel without bureaucratic hurdles,” he said while speaking to ANI. He said migrants who face difficulty in cooking for themselves or their families can visit the nearest LPG distributor with a valid ID and a self-declaration letter. The letter should state that they live in the area and will use the cylinder only for cooking purposes. The facility is also available for migrant students and professionals who do not have an existing LPG connection. He added, “These FTL cylinders are not meant for commercial customers.”

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