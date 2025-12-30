/India Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to attend Khaleda Zia's funeral

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be attending the funeral ceremony of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia. PM Modi extended condolences over her demise. "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka", PM Modi tweeted. Khaleda, who was Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, has been a key figure in its turbulent political history. She passed away early on Tuesday (December 30) at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after a prolonged illness, her Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced.

She was 80. Zia, who had been hospitalised since late November with complications including advanced liver cirrhosis, heart issues, diabetes, and lung infections, died at around 6:00 am local time shortly after dawn prayers. Her son Tarique Rahman, recently returned from 17 years in exile, and other family members were by her side. A three-day state mourning has been announced in the country. Zia's funeral prayers (namaz-e-janaza) are scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the South Plaza of the National Parliament in Dhaka, followed by burial with full state honours beside her late husband, assassinated former President Ziaur Rahman, at Zia Udyan.

Born in 1945, Khaleda Zia led a relatively private life until her husband Ziaur Rahman's assassination in a 1981 military coup. Thrust into leadership, she took the helm of the BNP in 1984 and became a fierce opponent of military ruler Hussain Muhammad Ershad's regime. In 1991, she made history as Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, serving until 1996. She returned for a second term from 2001 to 2006, leading a four-party alliance to victory.

