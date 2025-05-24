India and Pakistan have mutually extended the closure of their airspace to each other's aircraft till June 24. This was formalised by the Notices to Airmen (NOTAM). It continues the restriction that was implied in late April. The closure affects all aircraft registered and operated in both countries, including military flights.

The new NOTAM issued by India reads, “Indian airspace not available for Pakistan registered Pakistan registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned/ or leased by Pakistan airlines/operators, including military flights till June 24, 5.29 am (IST)”

Similarly new NOTAM issued by Pakistan also states,"Pakistan airspace not available for Indian registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights."

The extended airspace restrictions have significant implications for Indian aircraft. Indian commercial aircraft that are coming from the west. Indian commercial airlines have to reroute, leading to increased fuel costs, longer flight durations, and increased air fares.

However, the impact on Pakistan is not that high due to its limited international footprint. This development highlights the strain in India-Pakistan relations, which started from the Pahlgham terror attack of April 22. Subsequently, on April 24, Pakistan closed its airspace, and India did the same on April 30. These are the fresh order which restates the restrictions that were supposed to expire by May 24.