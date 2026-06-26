/India dispatches 2 IAF C-17 planes carrying field hospital, medical supplies to quake-hit Venezuela

India has swiftly mobilised humanitarian assistance to Venezuela following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the country on Wednesday, dispatching a military aircraft loaded with emergency relief supplies. 2 IAF C-17s have left for Venezuela carrying relief material including IA Para Field Hospital, BHISHM Cubes and Medical Supplies.

The offer of support came directly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. “Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones,” Indian PM posted on social media. “We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance.”

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez warmly welcomed India’s gesture. “We warmly welcome the remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi... The solidarity expressed by India is in keeping with the spirit of cooperation between our peoples in times of difficulty,” Rodríguez said.

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This rapid response highlights India’s growing role in international disaster relief, building on its long tradition of providing assistance during global crises.

The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude and striking seconds apart near Yaracuy state west of Caracas, have caused widespread destruction. At least 235 people have been killed and more than 4,300 injured, with rescue teams still searching for survivors under rubble in La Guaira and parts of the capital. Many buildings collapsed, and critical infrastructure was damaged.