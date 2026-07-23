/India delivers medical aid to Kenya to bolster Ebola preparedness

India has handed over the first shipment of essential medical supplies to Kenya as part of efforts to strengthen the East African nation’s defences against Ebola Virus Disease and future pandemics. High Commissioner Dr Adarsh Swaika formally transferred the 4.5-tonne consignment to Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Health, Aden Duale, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Wednesday. The aid package, consisting of 279 packages, includes critical infection-control materials such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, sample transportation containers, infrared thermometers, face shields and heavy-duty protective boots. The supplies will directly support the Kenya National Public Health Institute and frontline health workers by enhancing disease surveillance, safe sample collection and transport, and infection prevention protocols.

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A second tranche is expected to arrive shortly. “This assistance reflects India’s broader commitment to strengthening public health and pandemic preparedness across Africa,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

The delivery follows the dispatch of more than 45 tonnes of similar medical supplies to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) in late May and early June 2026, underscoring New Delhi’s growing role in continental health security.

India has a track record of swift support during Kenyan health crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it supplied 1.12 million doses of Made-in-India vaccines under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, alongside essential medicines.

Beyond emergencies, bilateral health cooperation includes the donation of a Bhabhatron radiotherapy machine to Kenyatta National Hospital to boost cancer care, and ongoing provision of a CT scanner and MRI machine to the Kenya Navy Hospital in Mombasa.

More than 10,000 Kenyans travel to India each year for treatment, attracted by affordable, high-quality services. Indian pharmaceutical products currently account for over 50% of Kenya’s medicines market, ensuring wide access to quality generics.