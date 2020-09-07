India Covid-19 tally past 42 lakh mark as country becomes second-worst affected

India's Covid tally rose to over 4.2 million cases, overtaking Brazil as the country with the second-highest recorded cases. The pandemic continued its surge in India, with more than 90,000 fresh infections.



The total case tally stands at 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated & 71,642 deaths, as per the latest Ministry of Health data.

A total number of samples tested up to September 6 is 4,95,51,507 including 7,20,362 samples tested yesterday.



However, the Home Ministry had last week issued guidelines, following which the metro rail services resumed across the country barring Kolkata, which has set a tentative date of September 14 to restart its operations.



The United States, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, has logged over 62.75 lakh infections so far, about 29 lakh more than India.

(With inputs from agencies)