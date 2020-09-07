Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 27 million: Johns Hopkins University

The global coronavirus toll has surpassed the milestone of 27 million cases, US-based Johns Hopkins University said on Monday.

The exact case count is 27,002,224, according to the situation report.

This includes 882,053 coronavirus-related fatalities and more than 18 million recoveries.

Meanwhile, US deaths from the coronavirus will reach 410,000 by the end of the year, more than double the current death toll, and deaths could soar to 3,000 per day in December, the University of Washington's health institute forecast on Friday.

