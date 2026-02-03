/India condemns theft of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Melbourne, seeks action against those responsible

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sharply criticised the vandalism and theft of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Rowville, a suburb of Melbourne, calling on Australian authorities to take swift and decisive action. Responding to media queries, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Tuesday (February 3) said India has strongly taken up the issue with Australian officials, urging them to recover the statue at the earliest and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

The statue, a 426-kilogram bronze installation, was reported stolen in the early hours of January 12 from outside the Australian Indian Community Centre, according to Australia Today. The artwork had been gifted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and was unveiled in 2021 by then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Victoria Police’s Knox Crime Investigation Unit is currently probing the incident. Authorities revealed that three unidentified individuals allegedly removed the statue around 12:50 am. Police have also alerted scrap metal dealers to remain vigilant and immediately report any attempt to sell a bronze statue matching the description.

The theft has sparked anxiety within Melbourne’s Indian-Australian community. Santosh Kumar, a committee member of the Australian Indian Community Charitable Trust, told CNBC TV18 that CCTV footage partially captured the incident. “A white van was seen arriving, and the individuals involved had their faces covered. All available details have been shared with the police,” Kumar said, expressing disappointment over the loss of a symbol representing a global icon of peace.