India-China standoff: India releases Chinese soldier apprehended along LAC

India on Monday handed over the Chinese soldier who was apprehended by Indian forces along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

Watch:

The PLA soldier was handed to Chinese authorities at Chushul. The Chinese soldier was detained on Friday morning.

"The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures, and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC are being investigated," the Indian Army had said in a statement.

The PLA's daily had said that soldier went missing in "the darkness and complicated terrain".

"India should strictly abide by the relevant agreements between the two countries, and promptly transfer the missing person to China, to help with cooling and de-escalating the China-Indian border situation," the PLA daily said.

It is the second time India has detained a Chinese solider, in October last year Indian forces had detained a Chinese soldier.

Indian and Chinese troops have at loggerheads ever since they clashed in Galwan Valley in June-15-16 last year although the Chinese army had suffered casualties as well but the country's foreign ministry has refused to divulge the casualty figure.

Although several rounds of talks have been conducted by Indian and Chinese commanders but there are a large number of troops from both sides deployed along the LAC.

India's foreign ministry said on Friday that both countries had agreed to conduct another round of talks between its Army commanders.

"In the meantime, both sides have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any misunderstandings and misjudgements," the MEA said.