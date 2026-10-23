/China border situation gets ‘disturbed’ over changing patrolling patterns: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said the India-China border "gets disturbed from time to time" when Chinese forces depart from established patrolling patterns, responding to reports that ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapoor had spoken of continuing face-offs with the People's Liberation Army in Arunachal Pradesh. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal referred questions on the specifics to the Ministry of Defence.

The MEA said both sides were using existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstandings along the Line of Actual Control. It added that the two countries had agreed to discuss ways to improve their understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas.

"The two sides have also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of LAC in appropriate areas for better border management. I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations." said the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a briefing.

The statement came amid a political row. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the reported confirmation of continuing PLA face-offs was "deeply alarming" and asked whether another serious confrontation was unfolding after Doklam and Galwan. He pointed to reports of Chinese incursions near Taksing in August and asked whether India's patrolling access had been compromised, noting that confrontations continued 47 days after Corps Commander-level talks at Wacha–Damai, about 180 km away. He also demanded accountability on the diplomatic front and called on the PM to address the Parliament.

"At least 23 reported Modi–Xi meetings and interactions, 25 Special Representatives' rounds involving NSA Ajit Doval, 36 WMCC meetings, and successive SCO and BRICS Summits. What tangible results have these engagements delivered? Have India's pre-May 2020 patrolling rights been fully restored? Our Armed Forces have our complete confidence. But National security demands accountability, not diplomatic photo opportunities & Hugplomacy! Instead of attacking the Opposition, PM Modi must take Parliament and the Nation into confidence," said Kharge.